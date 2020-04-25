Drake made the point on a new album at the Diddy’s IG Live

Drake provides an update on his next album during the live event on Instagram of Diddy.

Drake appeared on Diddy’s Instagram live dance-a-thon fundraiser to discuss his new album, Sunday night.

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now”, said Drake to Diddy.

Frazer Harrison / .

“Another silver lining is, when God requires you to sit down, I remember that the last time I had to sit down, that was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album with it. Of course, God gave us all inside the home at the time sitting, so the amount of concentration that I am able to put in this album is probably very different from what it would have been if I had to go by the residence to Vegas and be able to meet Justin in Miami or whatever.

“Say all that to say that it is definitely the most excited I’ve ever heard to an album since a long time,” he said. “A lot of small things have sunk, but all the stuff on the album are fresh, it is brand new. I’m excited. This is probably the greatest music I’ve ever been seated. I’m excited.”

Drake has recently put online Joe Budden, and has hinted at a new album that is coming soon. He told Budden they would do an interview when the music would be ready to go out.

Lebron James, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodrigez and others are also arrested at the event live on Instagram of Diddy.

[Via]

.