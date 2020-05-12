Drake makes a beautiful entrance at the rankings, Angela fall, Slimane & Vitaa confirm…The top albums of the week

While we offered you our selection of the album covers the most stylish of the last 5 years with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, SCH, Nekfeu… It is now time to look at the top albums of the week. You now know, every Tuesday we will reveal to you the ranking of best-selling albums in France and, once again this week it is Ninho who is first with his mixtape “M. I. L. S 3” ! Behind him we find Drake, who landed this week directly in the second position with his mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,”. Maes and Nekfeu have dropped every two of a place. The album “The Last few Guys is third” and “The Stars Wandering expansion” fourth.

We continue with Vitaa & Slimane, who are once again in fifth position. Behind, Angèle has dropped two places with "Brol". Hatik, has lost one place in the ranking, it is now seventh. Just like The Weeknd, who is now eighth with "After Hours", NLP ninth Soprano and tenth with "Phoenix".