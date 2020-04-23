Drake Maverick must win the tournament Cruiserweight to save his job

Photo credit : WWE

As you know, Drake Maverick has been involved in the first wave of layoffs in the WWE and he had warmly responded by explaining that he had to win the tournament Cruiserweight to keep his job, not only for the title.

Last week it was confirmed that Maverick would retain his place in the tournament Cruiserweight despite that he is no longer in the company. Today he was crossing the webshow “WWE The Bump” to express their views on the subject, he says :

“I always wondered what would happen if somebody gave me just a steak ? That is what I would do with it ? This is the situation in which where I am now. I have to do it for me. I have to get there. I have to save my job. I have to win to win the title NXT Cruiserweight and save my job. This is my story now. It is not a matter of anyone in the Group A. It is not a matter of anyone in the group B. This is my story now because I’ve taken it and I’m going to win the championship NXT Cruiserweight.”

Maverick has stated that it is the luckiest in the world to have this chance to go back to the company, a historic first. It is possible to follow the tournament Cruiserweight to crown the champion by acting every Wednesday at NXT.

You can see the segment of Maverick from 1H19 :



