Drake Maverick reacts emotionally to its output to the WWE

The last hours have been a whirlwind for everyone
involved in the world of wrestling – in particular the talent and the staff who have
been affected by the mass versions of the WWE that occur.
One of those people who has been laid off by the WWE is Drave
Maverick and Drake – whose real name is James Curtin – went on Twitter to give his
initial thoughts emotional at this news.
The grappler of Birmingham, aged 37 years, is as passionate as
they get, and this video only confirms this, with Maverick first
the staff of the WWE released to respond publicly to this day is really shocking.
According to what Drake said in the video, it is always due to
to participate in the tournament for the WWE to crown a interim champion Cruiserweight – it is therefore
it seems that we’ll still see the 205 Live General Manager to do a little more
television appearances in WWE.
Maverick has become a great favorite of the fight scene british
under the cover of Rockstar Spud, before landing a deal with TNA in 2012
after winning the British Boot Camp business. His success in TNA would
landing in the WWE in 2017, with the Brit ridiculously talented constantly
the most of every opportunity that was given to him.
At the time of writing these lines, Drake Maverick joined Heath Slater, Lio
Rush, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Curt Hawkins, Eric Young, Sarah Logan,
Erick Rowan, Aiden English, Kurt Angle, Pat Buck, Sarah Stock, Billy Kidman,
Shane Helms, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda, Fit Finlay, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong,
Epico Colon, Primo Colon, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and Mike Chioda as
be let go by the WWE today.