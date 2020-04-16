Drake Maverick reacts emotionally to its output to the WWE

WWE.com

The last hours have been a whirlwind for everyone

involved in the world of wrestling – in particular the talent and the staff who have

been affected by the mass versions of the WWE that occur.

One of those people who has been laid off by the WWE is Drave

Maverick and Drake – whose real name is James Curtin – went on Twitter to give his

initial thoughts emotional at this news.

The grappler of Birmingham, aged 37 years, is as passionate as

they get, and this video only confirms this, with Maverick first

the staff of the WWE released to respond publicly to this day is really shocking.

According to what Drake said in the video, it is always due to

to participate in the tournament for the WWE to crown a interim champion Cruiserweight – it is therefore

it seems that we’ll still see the 205 Live General Manager to do a little more

television appearances in WWE.

Maverick has become a great favorite of the fight scene british

under the cover of Rockstar Spud, before landing a deal with TNA in 2012

after winning the British Boot Camp business. His success in TNA would

landing in the WWE in 2017, with the Brit ridiculously talented constantly

the most of every opportunity that was given to him.

At the time of writing these lines, Drake Maverick joined Heath Slater, Lio

Rush, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Curt Hawkins, Eric Young, Sarah Logan,

Erick Rowan, Aiden English, Kurt Angle, Pat Buck, Sarah Stock, Billy Kidman,

Shane Helms, Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda, Fit Finlay, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong,

Epico Colon, Primo Colon, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and Mike Chioda as

be let go by the WWE today.