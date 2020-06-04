Drake Maverick sign a new contract with the WWE

This Wednesday was the day of the last chance for Drake Maverick to retain his job in the WWE and he did, but in an unexpected way. In the Main Event of the last episode of NXT, Drake Maverick has faced El Hijo Del Fanstama in the final of the tournament for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Unfortunately for him, Maverick was tilted to face the luchador, who has been crowned Cruiserweight Champion acting. With a lot of emotions, Maverick thanked the fans for their support these last few months before leaving the ring.

On the stage, Triple H then joined and took them in his arms before offering him a contract for Superstar of NXT. Crying now of joy, Maverick was quick to sign the paper to join the brand black & gold as a new Superstar.

Last April, Drake Maverick has been licensed by the WWE, on the sides of scores of Superstars, due to a cut budget due to the crisis of the COVID-19. Actually licensed by the company, Maverick, has even fought in the tournament to crown a Cruiserweight Champion by acting, in which he had been announced prior to its dismissal.

Riding on the interest of fans to the departure of Maverick, the WWE capitalized on the situation by using it as a storyline on the screens of NXT. If it was originally supposed to win the title to keep his job, it is this new contract that will ultimately insured the future of Maverick to the WWE.

About the dismissal of the original Maverick, it would seem that it was real from the start. However, the WWE has very definitely decided later to sign a new contract at the old Rockstar Spud to the view of the many reactions of the fans on social networks.

Regarding his brief appearance in the promotional video for the Pay-Per-View Slammiversary IMPACT Wrestling, we can now easily say that Maverick will not be back in the company during this event.

According to the latest rumors, the IMPACT would have voluntarily used more images of old Superstars of the WWE that those who will actually be present at the PPV, in order to generate attention around the show.