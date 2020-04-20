Drake, Meek Mill and others may reap $ 10 million

The rappers all over the world are investing in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus that has ravaged the planet. In France, Jul sells his gold records and platinum, Booba emissions awareness and Alonzo donations. In the United States, Rihanna and Jay-Z in particular has given millions of dollars. But the other artists are not left out. With the #AllinChallenge, Drake, Meek Mill and many others have won 10 million dollars in just 4 days !

The concept is simple. The #AllinChallenge has been launched by the executive chairman of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, to raise funds to feed those in need during the crisis of the COVID-19. The challenge has brought Drake, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Mark Cub, the commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver and many others to offer bids incredible to support the cause. For example, Tom Brady, quaterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered the jersey and the cleats that he wore in his first professional game on pro in Tampa. The winner of this auction will also be able to have dinner with him after training or a match. Started at $ 50,000, this auction is now at $ 725,000 !

If you don’t have thousands of dollars to give, you can be more measured and set a few dollars for partying with Drake in Los Angeles, to appear in the next video of Megan Thee Stallion or be in the new issue of Jamie Foxx.