Drake, Megan Ti Stallion and Roddy Rich dominate the nominations

The ceremony will take place.

Nothing stops the BET Awards ! Not even the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Yesterday, the candidates have been announced and Drake dominates the nominations with no less than six appearances, among which the one of the best male artist and best video of the year. Right behind him is Roddy, Rich and Megan Thee Stallion, with 5 nominations each. The rapper from Houston is the name for the award for best female artist and best collaboration for the song “Hot Girl of the Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. The author of the excellent album “Please excuse me for Being Antisocial” is also nominated in the category best male artist of the year, album of the year and video of the year for “The Box”.

Despite the problems of health related to the outbreak of Covid-19, BET has already announced that the ceremony was to take place, even if, obviously, it would not be accommodations. The ceremony will be broadcast on the 28th of June, at 20h in the chains ViacomCBS, such as the BET and the BET of It, but that’s also going to be broadcast on CBS for the first time. It must be said that we are going to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the BET and the 20-year anniversary of the BET Awards and given the current situation in the united States, you will certainly have a symbolic impact and very important policy this year.

Find the complete list of nominations for the BET Awards 2020 below :