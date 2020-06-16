Drake, Megan Ti Stallion and Roddy Rich dominate the nominations

The ceremony will take place.
Nothing stops the BET Awards ! Not even the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Yesterday, the candidates have been announced and Drake dominates the nominations with no less than six appearances, among which the one of the best male artist and best video of the year. Right behind him is Roddy, Rich and Megan Thee Stallion, with 5 nominations each. The rapper from Houston is the name for the award for best female artist and best collaboration for the song “Hot Girl of the Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. The author of the excellent album “Please excuse me for Being Antisocial” is also nominated in the category best male artist of the year, album of the year and video of the year for “The Box”.
Despite the problems of health related to the outbreak of Covid-19, BET has already announced that the ceremony was to take place, even if, obviously, it would not be accommodations. The ceremony will be broadcast on the 28th of June, at 20h in the chains ViacomCBS, such as the BET and the BET of It, but that’s also going to be broadcast on CBS for the first time. It must be said that we are going to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the BET and the 20-year anniversary of the BET Awards and given the current situation in the united States, you will certainly have a symbolic impact and very important policy this year.
Find the complete list of nominations for the BET Awards 2020 below :
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan You Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Better Collaboration
Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guide”
DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”
Future Drake — “Life Is Good”
H. E. R. featuring YG — “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl of Summer”
Wale featuring Jeremih — “We Chill”
Video of the Year
Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guide”
DaBaby — “BOP”
DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend — “Higher”
Doja Cat – “Say It”
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl of Summer”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Best New Artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You — Lizzo
The fever — Megan Thee Stallion
Back Home: The Live Album — Beyoncé
I used to Know Her — H. E. R.
Kirk — DaBaby
Please, excuse me for Being Antisocial — Roddy Ricch
The BET of Your Prize
Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and St Jhn — “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara with Lupita’nyong-or, Esther Dean, of the City Girls and The “Melanin”
Layton Greene — “I Choose…”
Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott — “Tempo”
Rapsody featuring PJ Morton — “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown featuring Drake — “No Guide”
DaBaby — “BOP”
Future Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign — “Hot Girl of Summer”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The End Of The Week — “Without A Heart”