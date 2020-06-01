Drake : mixtape for all ★★★

Exactly one month after the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes, it can be argued — although this is obvious for some time that Drake knows well the recipe. This “warm-up” before the release of his sixth album, expected in the course of the summer, brings together material that has already been heard — in full or not — and new features, including the very calculated Toosie Slide.



Pascal LeBlanc

The Press

The choreography of a childlike simplicity that is taught in the chorus and in the clip — viewed more than 111 million times — has of course been taken it also a million times on the platform, the TikTok. Because even if it is a mixtapethe canadian artist has objectives listening — formerly, one would have said of sales — high. Without surprise, Toosie Slide immediately shot to the top of the Billboard charts, while the other 13 pieces each have found a place in the top 100. Drake, therefore, has equaled Madonna with 38 songs in the top 10 so far in his career.

But hey, all these figures are not explained entirely by a series of steps to the right, then to the left. To try to be all things to all — and allow to Drake and his team to experiment a little —, DLDT combines different rhythms, structures and moods are in vogue at the moment in the vast world of hip-hop : lo-fiDeep Pocket), UK drill (Demons), trap (D4L), SoundCloud (rapBread 1993) and R & B (Not You Too). Drake fits brilliantly with his pace — and even his accent, on War — and to remain credible, without being exceptional, no matter the style. This credibility is so essential in the rap, Aubrey Graham is well done. Therefore, it has not forgotten to include a title (Landed), in which he exposes his wealth and his influence with an eyelash thanks to a flow of accurate and despite all nonchalant — our Drake favorite. ” Wrote this with a Cartier pen, do I sound different ? “

IMAGE PROVIDED BY OVO SOUND Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake

The rapper from Toronto is not in our personal list of great MC, but his introspection and vulnerability have undoubtedly changed the rap, a few years ago already. He continued in the same line on DLDT in speaking of his difficulties in love, relationships sometimes complicated that he has with his loved ones and all of the changes in his life since his ascension. ” Maybe I’ll love you one day/Maybe we’ll someday grow/’Til then, I’ll sit my drunk ass on that runway/On this one way. “

Note that the Montreal Alonzo “Jonny Roxx” Thornhill, who, after a brief career as a rapper, became the personal trainer of Drake, the sign of a first song as a producer, the Song Cry-esque “When to Say When.

