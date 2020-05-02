Drake Name-Drops Kylie Jenner in the Song ‘Demons’ off of His New Mixtape

The surprises do not cease to occur after the arrival of the all new mixtape from Drake, cassette Tapes, demo Dark Lane.

Not only was he shocked fans by abandoning the project, only a few hours after it announced its existence, but the tracklist included several features invited superstar, many of which do not stop spouting on the social networks.

But the biggest surprise came when the song “Demons,”Which included a reference forward to Kylie Jenner, with whom the rapper has sparked rumors of a romance a few months ago.

Kim Kardashian West is no longer the only sister of KarJenner Drake mentioned in one of his songs.

After dropping his mixtape surprise in may 1, the fans were not slow to understand the rapper of 33 years, naming it subtly, the younger brother Jenner in his song, “Demons,”On which he collaborated with Fivio Foreign and Sosa Greek.

My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel have collected a lot of songs that people are asking for (a few leaks and a few joints on SoundCloud and new vibrations) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES everywhere at midnight… also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER of 2020!!! Lucky number 6 soon before

In the first verse, Drake raps, “My TD Bank is on what? (What?) / My TD Bank is on Kylie (Oops, oops),”suggesting that his bank account is at the same level as the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which has recently been named “the youngest billionaire self-taught” for the second year in a row.

Although the reference may seem unimportant to some, it is for those of us who have followed the ephemeral adventure of Drake and Jenner a few months ago.

In October 2019, rumors that Jenner and Drake have triggered a connection have begun to surface, just days after he called, he left his boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott.

The couple has been seen for the first time at ease during the 33rd anniversary celebration of the rapper to the studios Goya in Hollywood. Sources at Us Weekly reported that Jenner “has spent the most time around Drake and his friends” that evening.

They then added, “Kylie rappait songs and danced with her friends while she was at the side of Drake, but they danced together. They seemed, however, to have a link. “

After that, Drake and Jenner began to come out “romantically,”Causing reports mixed on the fact that they were not friends or on the verge of becoming something.

While a few sources have insisted on the fact that the two were friends who had built a close relationship after being friends for years, others have reported that the A-listers “had something” for each other, but did not seek to transform their relationship into “something serious”.

“Drake has always had something for Kylie and it’s reciprocal,”said the source. “They hang around here and there and have been more recent than in the past because Kylie is technically single at the moment, and the two live so close to one another.”

A few weeks later, it has been reported that Drake no longer wanted anything romantic with the tycoon’s make-up because the two have decided that they were better as friends.

I haven’t seen @ theo.skudra has always been, so my instagram low-af… thought I would come out with a selfie to reset the levels

“Drake has definitely exceeded any kind of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this stage,”said a source to HollywoodLife in December 2019.

In the end, the celebrities didn’t want things to get complicated between them and have mutually agreed to stay friends so that this doesn’t happen.

“Drake would never want to upset Kylie or any other family that he has always understood, that is why he wants to calm down all the rumors of love,”A separate source said at the store. “Drake is not going to do anything to feel uncomfortable with Kylie, he would never want to face the repercussions if they became an item and get separated. He prefers stop to continue whatever it is then that they are still great friends. “

To this day, Jenner and Drake are still unmarried, and to the knowledge of the public, they remain good friends.

THE SOURCE: https://www.w24news.com/drake-name-drops-kylie-jenner-in-the-song-demons-off-of-his-new-mixtape/?remotepost=247034

