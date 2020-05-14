Drake, Nicki Minaj, the Weeknd hacked !

Hackers have announced that it is to be attacked at the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, who represents some of the biggest names in entertainment. Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Run-DMC and Mariah Carey, among other hip-hop artists and R&B to this list. However, the pirates may possess private information in this list of stars.

According to Page Sixthe hackers known as REvil or Sodinokibi would have been able to recover 756 Gb of data. To prove that they are not there to laugh, they have already put on line the copy of a contract for the Madonna. They are requesting $ 21 million ransom to return the data. The firm has also confirmed the attack.

“We confirm that we have been victims of a cyber attack. We have informed our customers and our staff. We’ve hired the world’s top experts specialized in this field and we are working tirelessly to resolve this issues”.

If a solution is not found, “Music Leaks” should therefore be found on the Internet. These leaks have already wreaked havoc in the world of sports or politics. And if the sums received by each artist for such or such a performance came to be know, this could change many things, like the vision of the fans on their favorite artists…

According to Varietythe crooks would have had access to the non-disclosure agreements, and the artist’s contact information. And the group REvil has already proven in the past that he’s not joking. This is especially so as it has received more than $ 2.3 million from the company Travelex earlier this year.

Among the other customers Grubman, one also finds the names of LeBron James, Mike Tyson, Elton John, Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen.