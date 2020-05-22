Drake obliges a restaurant to play the album of Young Thug

Now for dinner at the restaurant, Novikov, on Monday evening, Drake made a request a little bit special to the staff . It has simply asked the restaurant to replace the music by the last album of Young Thug, So Much Fun .

A request surprising, but when one is Drakewe can all afford . He shared this moment in his story Instagram and it says : “I asked to replace the music by the Young Thug to Novikov, it makes the atmosphere much more entertaining . “ We’ll let you discover the video here – below !

As Drake obviously, the last album of Young Thug has been very well received by the public . More than 125, 000 sales a week after its release, allowing him to obtain the first place in the Billboard 200. Quickly after its release, the rapper has formalized the arrival of an album of “real rap” for the fall, as he described him – even .