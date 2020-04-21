Drake offers to take a ride in his private jet for the good cause

Do not see in this new initiative of Drake, a gesture that moved in full containment, but rather a way to help the research against the Covid-19.

While his latest title, “Toosie Slide” , proved a massive hit in the charts, Drake benefits of containment to fine-tune the final touches on his new album. Besides that, he did not forget to fight against the Covid-19. Not producing masks or donated for research, but in a manner far more original.

In fact, it offers to its fans, a trip by private in his personal plane. The report with the coronavirus will you tell me ? Well this opportunity is part of the ” All-In Challenge” . The goal ? Personalities, artists, actors, athletes and others raise the largest donation possible to invest the money in the fight against the Covid-19. To motivate the troops, each celebrity involved has given a list of counterparties enticing for his audience.

In the case of Drakeit will be possible to win a VIP trip in a private jetbut this is not all. In addition, those who put money in the pot will have the opportunity to win products OVO, Nike products, or even choice of seats for its upcoming concerts. All winners will be raffled among the donors

For the lucky one who will ascend in the plane of the rapper from Toronto, he would take her up to THE or will be organized a huge private party. This is a time that the epidemic is past, and that the containment will be lifted of course.

“We will spend a good time, we will pay you the accommodation in a grand hotel for two persons for a weekend. And it doesn’t stop there, because I will give you the best tickets available for the concert of your choice, where we will again do a tour“said the rapper in a video Instagram.

If you are dreaming of spending a special moment with Champagne Papi, this is your chance. For the good cause in addition. Many celebrities are already starting to motivate their troops by participating in the All In Challenge, Justin Bieber, Robert de Niro, Leonardo Di Caprio and now Drake ? In view of the craze that is taking the challenge on the networks, many other artists are not expected to follow soon.