Drake pays tribute to Anthony “Fif” Soares on the back cover of the new project

Early on the morning of September 14, 2017, Anthony “Fif” Soares was shot dead by two men while he was in a building of the Toronto Community Housing. Soares, who was 33 years old at the time of his death, left a girlfriend and a young daughter, but the subsidiary of the OVO also survived by the brother that he had to Drake.

Three days after his death, Drake was honored Soares by being tattooed with his deceased friend with the message “FOREVER IFF”.

Nearly three years later, the death of Fif is not far from the spirit of Drake, as evidenced by the back cover of the album for his latest project Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collection of songs previously released and never heard before tracks that will be released in streaming services at midnight.

Drake also posted a photo of Fif on his stories Instagram with the caption, ” miss You today g. #Foreverfif. “No suspect has been arrested for the death of Soares.