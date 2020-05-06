Drake pokes fun of himself and it is hilarious !

Definitely, it has a sense of humor. The rapper Drake is laughing to himself on his account Instagram ! It gives you more details.

Drake mocks … itself ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Laugh at oneself before the other players do ! This could be the motto of the rapper Drake.

Indeed, on his account Instagram the rapper is a troll himself. Yes yes !

We all know how Drake is a big sports fan. Elsewhere it has a tendency to be carried away easily.

And especially when it is the Toronto Raptors who play ! In fact, it is the favourite team of Drake.

Moreover, it takes so much that sometimes it even goes up to talk to the players and the coach. In short, it does not take place !

And now the rapper’s dad, it has of course to bring all its support to his son ! In fact, we can already envision the behavior of Drake.

For this, you need to wait for Adonis to grow up a little bit. But the singer gives us a taste on Instagram !

Drake: the bear unbearable

It first recalls that his son Adonis is 2 years old. But Drake is already going to support him during his football games.

In effect, the rapper has shared a video of a little boy very talented which circulates on the networks at this time. Besides, he is amazed by the talent of the prodigy.

On its publication, Drake wrote :” “Nahhhhh, if Adonis did it, I would take a fine for bad behaviour “. It will be at least warned !

In effect, Drake announces it will not be wise in the matches of her son. Moreover, the rapper has presented her little Adonis there are only a few weeks.

And yes ! Before he had never shared the photo of his son. It was so the first time that the singer talks about it.

Also it is very glad. Finally, he is looking forward to be able to go out and do activities father-to-son and take full advantage of its authorship.

Tags : DRAKE – Drake news – Drake-Adonis – Drake-fan – Drake funny – Drake humor – drake-instagram – Drake news