Drake prepares new album while recovering from knee surgery

Drake has delayed the release of his new album to give himself more time to recover from knee surgery.

The Canadian underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in late October and showed a video of himself walking unaided again a week before Christmas, but his comeback appears to have stalled.

Now he’s postponed the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab my energy has been devoted to recovery,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I’m lucky to be back on my feet and feeling good and focused on the album, but CLB won’t see light in January.

Drake did not offer a new date, but promised fans that he will share the album with them “in 2021.”