Drake proved a massive hit with his hit “Toosie Slide”

It is now a little more than a week Drake we vibe with her enormous hitToosie Slide with the famous “It go right foot up, left foot, slide/Left foot up, right foot, slide“

The least we can say is that it is a real cardboard . Since the release of the title has more than 31 million views on Youtube and over 65 million streams on Spotify .

Note that this hit very chill, with references to Kobe, Tupac, or Michael Jackson for the purpose of we learn the “Toosie Dance” that we hope will help you to impress your friends on the social networks during the containment !