Drake receives a unique gift his tattoo artist

(Toronto) The tattoo artist Drake wanted to offer him a unique gift when it is installed in his lavish new home, worth several million dollars. But to give a star the world who can buy anything she wants ?

David Friend

The canadian Press

Inal Bersekov said to have asked the question before launching into a visual art project. It has transformed 50 $ 100 bills in a showcase of personalities of diverse cultural, sporting and political. The faces of these figures supersede that of Benjamin Franklin.

Drake has unveiled Friday, the work of art entitled The Many Faces of Benjamin Franklin through Instagram, pointing to the portraits drawn in pencil of Whitney Houston, LeBron James and Tiger Woods. The gift also includes the portraits of the comedian canadian Jim Carrey in the features of the character of Mask and the former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford.

“I asked myself what I could give him as a friend ? We can’t buy anything for this guy, told Mr. Bersekov during a phone interview. I told myself that I could give him something that I would have done it myself. This is more significant than the money. ”

He has presented his concept to Drake, who was intrigued by the idea of replicating the faces of the people who influenced him.

PHOTO JONATHAN SHORT, ARCHIVES INVISION/AP Drake

“We have talked to people who have really inspired one way or another,” added the artist. He is quite secretive about it. It will never say : “ok, this guy has inspired me for it.” He told me rather casually given the names here and there. ”

The relationship between the two men began to develop a few years ago when the rapper was contacted by the artist via Instagram. After a meeting in Toronto, Drake has committed Inal Bersekov so that it improves the tattoo already existing and reproducing the singer Sade on her torso.

The two men are heard well. Mr. Bersekov has drawn many other tattoos to Drake by using his hyper realistic.

Earlier this year, it has drawn on the forearm of Drake a sketch showing the singer greeting the Beatles crossing on Abbey Road, a small reminder of the fact that Toronto beat the British to the largest number of songs in the charts Billboard. Drake had revealed on Instagram, sparking at the same time the wrath of some fans of the Beatles who felt that it was an insult to the legendary English group.

Offer The Many Faces of Benjamin Franklin has been a very unique experience for Mr. Bersekov who was born in Russia, but was raised in Belgium. The idea was to draw portraits in pencil so as not to destroy the bank notes, which, according to him, dispels any concern about the legality of the work.

Among the other faces that can be found on the art work, it may be noted, Lil Wayne, Hugh Hefner, Adele, and Barack Obama.

The most surprising is without a doubt that Doug Ford, the controversial mayor of Toronto is involved in a controversy when a video showing the process of smoking crack cocaine was released.

Mr. Bersekov said to have never questioned the choices of his friend.

“I was on the point of asking, but I ask usually never matters, says he. This is not something personal for me. I have not asked why he wanted to include the mayor. ”

The artist indicates that a mutual friend had handed over the work to Drake earlier this month. It is not known where the singer had to hang up.

His relationship with the canadian rapper and the Queen City has left a positive impression. He even considered settling in the country with his wife. They have not yet started the immigration process, but Mr. Bersekov has raised the possibility of making the country the basis of his work.