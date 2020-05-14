Drake reflects on the turbulent history with Chris Brown

Drake and Chris Brown have not always been friends, which prompted Drake to go back on their checkered past for the anniversary of CB.

A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable to see a new song with both Drake and Chris Brown. The two artists are not loved but, in recent years, they have set aside their differences and became friends. The two have collaborated several times in the course of the last year, including their record of success in the “No Guidance”. More recently, Chris Brown appeared on the bands demo from Dark Lane to another link with the native of Toronto.

Celebrating his birthday this week, Chris Brown received a lot of love from his fellow artists. Some of the biggest stars in the world took the opportunity to call their favourite songs from the singer, and Drake had looked back all that they had survived to get to where they are now.

Vivien Killilea / .

“More life, more music, more success to you @chrisbrownofficial,” wrote Drake on Instagram Stories. “We’ve come a long way over the years, my g.”

Finally, these two singers have found a common ground and are able to provide joint collaborative essential for the whole world.

CB has been 31 years old this week, bringing her special day with a cake designed by his daughter, Royalty, 5-year-old. He has also received a shout of b-day of his son Aeko, which is currently at the other end of the world in Germany.

.