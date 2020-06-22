Drake reveals a rare photo of her son Adonis ⋆ StarMag.com

Drake has shared a new photo of her adorable son, Adonis, to celebrate father’s day. Take a look at the no more wait!!!

Drake is a happy man ! After you have hidden the existence of his son Adonis, the famous rapper eventually leads publicly his paternity. The past month of march, the young father of 33 years, was also the angelic face of her bundle of joy is 2 years old. Blonde, curly hair and blue eyesthe child had made a sensation in the world. Drake could not give her back her honor on father’s day.

100% adorable !

It is, therefore, in his account of Instagram that Drake has unveiled a photo of the novel of Adonis on the 21st of June. In it, you could see the girl, that without doubt, came to wake up. It was just lovely and the comments have been waiting for you. More than 2 million internet users have also liked the snapshot.

Drake, meanwhile, took the opportunity to wish him a Happy father’s day to all his famous friends.

As a reminder, Adonis is born of the age-old relationship of Drake with Sophie Brussaux, a French painter, a former actress of charm.