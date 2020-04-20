Drake reveals his film epic of Toronto – people

By Jeff Vasishta | Variety

Rappers have a reputation of opulence without flaw. Remember Manor scandalous Connecticut 50 cents or Home hangar of the airport MC Hammer in Fremont, California? Things did not go so well for one or the other. But the canadian rapper Drake, whose net worth is estimated at $ 170 million, is in a much better financial situation than his great predecessors in terms of spending. And it might as well be. His new lair in the prestigious Bridle Path of Toronto, was presented for the first time in the pages of Summary architectural, is worthy of the billionaire, the more debauched or of the villain from James Bond. The area of 50 000 square feet of the manor of monster is rivalled only by the extravagance of its furnishings.

Dubbed the Embassy, the house has been renovated by the interior architect canadian Ferris Rafauli, who has put together a majestic mix of tailored materials: limestone, exotic wood, bronze and marble. With the knowhow, casa Drake is more of a tribute than a house – but if he is in a hurry, the place is best described as a contemporary touch to the architecture, Fine Arts, met an Art Deco modern. “Because I was building in my hometown, I wanted to make sure that the structure remains solid for 100 years”, Drake said to Architectural Digest. “I wanted it to have a scale and a feeling of monumental. This will be one of the things that I leave behind me, so it had to be timeless and strong. “

Rafauli, whose firm eponymous is based in Ontario, said: “In the form, material and execution, the structure is a true mansion in the limestone of the Nineteenth century. But the profiles exterior are minimal and the lines are a little cleaner. “Or, as Drake has said more succinctly, the place is a “high end luxury”.

The property of two acres was purchased in 2015 for approximately $ 6.7 million and custom built from scratch. The great hall is epic, with its ceiling is 44 feet high, is a remake of the chandelier Metropolitan iconic Lobmeyr – originally designed by Hans Harald Rath for the manufacturer viennese in 1963. That includes 20,000 pieces of Swarovski crystal, hand cut, the magnificent sculpture is the second largest of its kind in the world. The living room canary yellow blinding has already been presented in some of the videos of Drake. There is so much distraction architectural in this room only – the ceiling panels in a hexagon faux suede back-lit and glass chandelier Venini sunburst, to begin with – that the rapper’s flamboyant and extravagant faces to be eclipsed by his own palace.

The master suite 3200 square feet is larger than most houses, and is furnished with a double bed and a plinth that weighs about a ton, literally, and are very probably more expensive than a new Mercedes a-Class S. In addition, the bath of 4000 books in the main bathroom has been carved from a single block of black marble, and the closet two floors and is decorated with hardware in your choice of amethyst, rock crystal and seats covered in shearling tufted diamond with nails in polished nickel. Other amenities include a basketball court, an NBA-high waist topped with a skylight, pyramidal 21 square feet, a swimming pool under sheath of black granite and a living room recording studio chic style of a nightclub.

It is hard not to be overwhelmed by the sheer opulence of it all. Yes, Drake is rich and can afford it. But is this really necessary? Without surprise, Drake think. “I think the house shows that I really trust in me to take on this task when I was only 27 years old and do it well,” said the wife of 33 years. “I also think that the house said that I will always be strong in the place where I was born.” Good to know. Because if he decided to sell, he’d probably find out that his home decadent could take some time to find a buyer with pockets deep enough to buy it.

It is very likely that Drake plans to spend the winters frigid Toronto, away from his new palace of pleasure. During its construction, he was also busy assembling a complex multi-residences in the section of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles, filled with celebrities, where it is almost always beautiful. His frenzy of buying began in 2012 with a madness of 7.7 million dollars on a mansion of approximately 12 500 square feet and has continued in 2015 with the purchase relatively small adjacent property – 2.85 million dollars for a beautiful ranch-style home of 4,500 square feet. In 2018, it has paid another $ 4.5 million for a third property contiguous —This with a ranch not quite 2 500 square feet. Use it as a home for his family or his entourage is difficult to say. What is certain, is that the lucky real estate agents, and contractors of Drake may have their own houses.