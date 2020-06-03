Drake reveals his incredible mansion in the AD

It has been seen again recently in the clip of the song Toosie Slide. The Embassy, the mansion of Drake, is an architectural wonder. The rapper has opened this month in the american version of the magazine AD the doors of his home. This is a guided tour with the architect and designer, Ferris Rafauli allows you to see the huge amount of work that represents that mansion.

With work estimated at $ 100 million, it includes amongst others 5 bedrooms (including a master bedroom of 90 m2), a huge garage where you can park 10 cars, a gym, a cinema room, a basketball court, full-sized, and toilets that play music every time you enter it. “I built it in my hometown, I want that it remains fixed in another 100 years,” says Drake. “This is one of the things that I leave behind me, so I wanted it to be timeless and powerful.” Rafauli said to be inspired by the mansions of the 19th century, with noble materials, games of shades between black and white.

Drake has shared the photos of the number of the month of may AD on her account Instagram and the internet for the most admiring, have very quickly reacted.

