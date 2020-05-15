Drake reveals his top 5 of his rap favorites

What is the favourite rapper of your favourite rapper ? It is in the comments of a post to Instagram that Drake has unveiled the top 5 of its rappers favorite . While Hush, was posting on her account the picture of old mixtapes an unknown group in France, Deep Pockets, the canadian took the opportunity to bounce on the subject .

“My top 5 is Biggie, Hov ( Jay – Z ) Wayne , Young Tony and 3000 since no one has asked“explains – t – it . Young Tony was MC of the rap group canadian, Deep Pockets . That big names !