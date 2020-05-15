Drake reveals his top 5 of his rap favorites

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
26


What is the favourite rapper of your favourite rapper ? It is in the comments of a post to Instagram that Drake has unveiled the top 5 of its rappers favorite. While Hush, was posting on her account the picture of old mixtapes an unknown group in France, Deep Pockets, the canadian took the opportunity to bounce on the subject.

My top 5 is Biggie, Hov (JayZ)Wayne , Young Tony and 3000 since no one has asked“explainstit. Young Tony was MC of the rap group canadian, Deep Pockets. That big names !

