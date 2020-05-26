Drake reveals its mind-blowing pool (which is just the size of a huge lake…)

In the magazine AD dated in the month of may, Drake unveiled his very large manor house of over 4600 m2. We all had hallucinated in front of so much space, ceiling height, objects, off-price, unique architecture… It was seen, among other things, five bedrooms, one of 90 m2 (!), a huge garage for ten cars, a gym, a cinema room, a basketball court, toilets that play music every time someone comes in (to hide the noise ?)… In short, we were all jealous of this home located at Toronto, the cost of the work is estimated to… of $ 100 million.

Last weekend, Drake took possession of the premises and unveiled its huge swimming pool. And when we say “huge”, it really is huge, gigantic even. We do not know the exact size but it is the equivalent of a very (very) big lake. In a video, it says that this is his first swim of the summer, and even his first swim in his new pool. It then sends a small message to the people of his city of Toronto : “I hope that everyone here enjoys this beautiful day”. Not sure they can do it the same way as him, especially as access… to the lakes is prohibited in the area. This is really not good to taunt people dear Drake…

This part of the house of Drake was a pretty sight, is it not ? © Account Instagram Drake @champagnepapi

