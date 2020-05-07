Drake, S. Pri Noir, SiR… 10 clips that he was not to miss in April

April quite strong, in terms of outputs to the visual, which ends. As always, BACKPACKERZ is there for you to compile the best of what you shouldn’t miss these last four weeks, including S. Pri Noir, Drake, and SiR.

Rappers US are in the spotlight in April. The Game, author of a very beautiful performance on the stage of the Bataclan in February last, made in the symbolism with ” Welcome Home “, a tribute to Kobe Bryant and last track sound Nipsey Hussle to this day. Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have joined forces through ” The Scotts “, while The bottom is associated with the French FKJ on ” Risk “.

The scene R&B is here represented by Ari Lennoxwith ” BUSSIT “, and SIRwith ” John Redcorn “. Drake remade to speak to him via the dir of ” Toosie Bones “, Octavian and AJ Tracey embody the delegation UK with “Poison” and ” Dinner Guest “, while Kaytranada sign one of the collabs of the month with Masego, the inventor of the TrapHouse Jazz.

S. Pri Noir it represents the scene hexagonal with the beautiful clip ” You’re Captured “, from his second album State of Mind, in which he invited Alpha Wann and Sneazzy.

The Game – “Welcome Home” ft. Nipsey Hussle

THE SCOTTS – ” THE SCOTTS “

S. Pri Noir – “You Picked up” ft. Alpha Wann & Sneazzy

Kaytranada – “Need It” ft. Masego

AH Tracey – “Dinner Guest” ft. MoStack

Octavian – “Poison” ft. Take A Daytrip, Obongjayar, Santi

SIR – ” John Redcorn “

FKJ & Low – ” Risk “

Drake – ” Toosie Slide “

Ari Lennox – ” BUSSIT “

References : Young MA –” Foreign “Missy Elliott –” Cool Off “Asap Ferg –” Value “Big Mo –” Maria “, Dababy –” Can’t Stop “.