Drake said it was “awesome” to share his son Adonis with the world

Duck feels “good” to the idea of de-icing to share his 2 year old son Adonis with his fans and the rest of the world.

As fans will remember, the rapper “In My Feelings” has shared the first photos of his son on Instagram, as well as a special message to his fans in march.

“What is most important to you at this time, it is for you to connect to your own inner light,” explained the young man 33 years of age, accompanied by a series of photos of her son with him and his mother. Sophie Brussaux. “This will create the largest opening of all. Trust that you have all the power in you to make this happen, and to do this, connect you to the people and things that bring you great joy.”

Now, the rapper recently appeared on Lil Wayneit is Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music at the end of April to talk about her reasoning behind sharing pictures of his son and how fatherhood has treated.

“It was awesome for me. It was great to just share this with the world,” he said. “I just woke up one morning and I said to myself, you know what? It is just something that I want to do.”