Drake says more about their upcoming album, ready for the 80% ! • RAPRNB

Drake offers a few updates on their next album, which already announced a couple of months on the social networks, and even before on the stage…



In a history of Instagram this Sunday July 6 in the evening, the rapper from Toronto gave more information about your next project. You could see in his studio, with the simple comment of an 80% which means that the majority of the album was buckled ! Champagne Papi had already announced a couple of weeks ago, also via Instagram the release of his latest mix-tape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Then stated that this new project in the form of a tape including old and new songs, as well as various leaks of the past few weeks. Drizzy will be, therefore, a sign of his 6th studio album, a figure which is not insignificant to the one we have nicknamed 6God in reference to his hometown, after 2 years of the cardboard box Scorpion.

Leak recurrent

It seems that the label OVO is the target of many hackers in recent months, at least, that the approach is voluntary and organized : in fact, the leaks of tracks from Drake, and, often, of exploits, and to multiply. After the collab with Busta Rhymes recorded in 2013, Stay Downhas now been leaked in mid-June, this is the title Sound 42 or I Need that has leaked on SoundCloud a week later. This weekend, the fans were able to enjoy another leak of 2 new songs : Greece and In The Court with Roddy Ricch. The latter was not slow to react in his IG saying : “The man, the guys of the execution of the music. This is shit !”. This feat had already been issued by the canadian manufacturer of Boi-1da for a battle with the producer Hit-Boy on his Instagram. On the other hand, Drake is also taking advantage of lives with the Dj OVO, Brandfor him, even the emission of some fragments of his upcoming songs…

Drake feat. Roddy Ricch – In The Court :

ALSO READ: Drake responds to YK of Osiris about a boxing match, before his return with Dj Khaled

Drake will also appear on the 1st single of the upcoming album from Dj Khaled, which should arrive shortly. In the latest episode of Drink Fieldsthe producer has assured that the single will be with the canadian, without, however, confirm the title nor the release date…