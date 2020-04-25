Drake shares new clip of “Toosie Slide” – News Drake

Drake, the clip “made in home” to “Toosie Slide”

In recent times, many artists have been forced to rethink the filming of several clips. Because of the confinement, due to a global health crisis, all seek other ways to produce their videos in complete security. After Vitaa and Slimane for the “Not Beautiful” or even Karol G with “Follow”, it is at the Drake to create his clip “as at home”.

Thus, the beginning of the video of “Toosie Slide” is going on outside, but soon the spectators are invited to enter into his luxury home. The face concealed, Drake wanders the corridors of her huge house. Between a few steps of the dance, the artist offers a guided tour worthy of the name.

Now, his fans are awaiting the next step of the interpreter of “War”. Drake recently confirmed the release of his new album for the year 2020. Remains to know when the album will officially be available.