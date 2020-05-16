Drake speaks on his conflicting relationship with his father – Actu Drake

Guest in the broadcast Ended Conversations hosted by Nick Cannon a few days ago, Dennis Graham, father of Drake, has spoken about her relationship with her son. The man is particularly back on the words of the rapper that he considers as displaced.

According to him, Drake would have played the card of the father too absent after the divorce of his parents. An aspect of the artist’s life, which would have been much too accentuated according to Dennis Graham: “I’ve always been with Drake. I never talked to her maybe not every day, but every two days, and we had a big discussion about it (…) I said to him: ‘Drake, why are you saying all these stuff about me ? It’s not done.’ And he answered me: ‘Dad, it’s been selling records'”, he explained.

Visibly unhappy with the recent statements of his father, the interpreter of the “Money in the Grave” has taken the speech on the web: “I woke up, really hurt. My father is ready to say anything to anyone who is ready to listen. It is sad when a member of your family becomes as well, but that is what we can do ? We are stuck with them… each of my lyrics is the truth, and the truth is hard to accept for some.”