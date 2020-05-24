Drake surprised his fans and reveals his luxury villa !

Drake has decided to put forward his huge villa on the social networks. He took the opportunity to have a swim in his luxurious pool !

AMAZING ! This word matches perfectly the new villa Drake in Toronto ! The singer has, therefore, revealed on social networks. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It has become a fashion on the social networks ! The stars or influencers share their lavish mansions on the social networks.

What to do dream of the internet is not it ! And would you believe it that it works rather well ! If although the media have thus decided to invite in the stars.

This is the case of Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez … Or Drake ! Indeed, this last has recently let the cameras in his incredible villa.

And it is breathtaking ! The architecture is magical ! The details are accurate, the furnishings are perfectly chosen.

There is a mixture between the design and the retro chic. The small addition to his house still the bathroom great.

Drake : Proud of his large garden

But also, and especially, his room. And for good reason ! Although it has not yet shown to the public, the canadian artist has chosen a particular bed … And very expensive ! His mattress is worth the price of a large house. Is 360 000 euros !

But this Saturday, may 23, Drake decided to show a new part of his villa. It is therefore with joy thathe showed his garden.

And it is wonderfully beautiful ! It must be said that his pool is giant ! There is therefore bathed by doing to benefit his community.

And one thing is for sure … It makes you want ! The frame is more than perfect !

In addition to being a very good rapper US, Drake also has very good taste ! He knows what he wants ! Each trinket is chosen in her home, every plant raised in the garden have a considerable importance for him.

The people didn have no doubt, Drake has spent the better confinement of his life !

Tags : DRAKE – Drake-2020 – Drake news – Drake deluxe Drake home – Drake Twitter – Drake villa