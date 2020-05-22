Drake takes it to Kylie Jenner in a song, and then apologizes

Isaiah Trickey via Getty Images For several weeks, rapper Drake unveils unreleased tracks from his new mixtape live Instagram.

Future raps of similar words in his own verse of the song.

“Yeah, I hate the company / The real shit, Kylie Jenner, it is a piece of secondary,” said Drake at a given time. “Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kylies”. “Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kendalls,” says Drake in the song. “Of the young models who are in Vogue / Yeah, I have 20 fucking Gigis.”

RAP – Since the beginning of the confinement, the rapper Drake has organized many lives on Instagram to play old songs or do the promotion of his new mixtape. During one of these live sessions this Wednesday, 20 may, he released a collaboration with Future, in which the duo focuses on the billionaire Kylie Jenner.

Drake takes the lead and apologizes

To this day Kylie Jenner has not yet responded to the words of the rapper, report our colleagues from the HuffPost american.

But Drake has tried to pre-empt the media storm that was announced by publishing an apology in its story Instagram this Thursday, may 21, without mentioning the name of Kylie Jenner. “A song that Mark has interpreted yesterday evening on a live should not have been played. It is a song that has been leaked three years ago and which was abandoned soon after,” wrote the rapper. Drake added : “The last thing I want is to wake me up with friends who do not feel respected.”

A conflictual relationship with Kanye West

According to rumors relayed by the american media Harper’s Bazaar or Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Drake would be out together in 2019 after the separation of the american star with Travis Scott. The two were reportedly seen “holding on by the hip” at several festivals. Others say that the two stars were just friends, this is what that refers to an anonymous source at E! News, stating at the time that their relationship was “strictly platonic”.

If Kylie Jenner and Drake are in relatively good terms – at least they were – the rapper from “Tootsie Slide” and has repeatedly quarreled with the brother-in-law of Kylie, Kanye West, over the years.

In 2018, the two men found themselves in a dispute that spilled out on Twitter. It was a question of the role of Kanye West in the revelation by Pusha T announcing that Drake was the father of a child secret.

Another rumor came to strengthen their enmity: according to the canadian rapper reportedly had an affair with Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye West. A ragot denial in a tweet from the main interested, saying that it “had never happened”.

