Drake talks about his relationship with his son and his new projects • RAPRNB

Then he released it a bit of a long message in which he revealed for the 1st time the face of her son, Drake has discussed at length his status of father at the podcast of Lil Wayne.

Long hidden by the will of Drake himself, the authorship of the canadian rapper had finally been revealed via some Pusha-T, when the latter had unveiled a diss track against the 6 God, entitled The Story of Adidon. Pointed, Drizzy had admitted, several months after his birth, that he was indeed the father of a little boy, a child he had with a frenchwoman named Sophie Brussaux. A few weeks ago, Drake had even found several shots in the company of his son, Adonis, citing among other things his happiness to be a father and his wish to be present for his 1st child.

“It was great to share that with the world”

Guest of the podcast, Lil Wayne, Young Money RadioDrake has split with the rapper in New Orleans for his happiness to be a father, but also his release after his message on Instagram : “I found it super. It was great to share it with the world. This was not even something that I had talked to someone, or something that I had planned. I simply lifted up one morning and said to myself : ‘You know what, it’s just something that I want to do’. I want to be able to do things with my son and sharing memories with him. I don’t want to have the feeling that, just because of my decision to be famous, my entourage, must live in hiding. I wanted to free myself from it”. It is, therefore, a Drake happy and soothed, which has to unveil on Friday its new project surprise, the mix-tape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. An album that could be the 10th in a row for Drake to rank at the top of the Top Albums of the Billboard charts, at least as a country singer comes in to steal the spotlight…