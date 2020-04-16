Drake: the first hints about her new album revealed – News Drake

Drake released his first single “Toosie Slide”

Drake works hard, the evidence with this first title unveiled a few days ago. Shortly before its release, the canadian singer announces the news on the platform is very much in vogue in recent times, TikTok. The challenge is simple, the first notes of the song will be available on the application, and users must register in dancing on the title.

A global craze since in a few hours, Drake receives millions of videos. On 3 April, he shared officially “Toosie Slide”. On the Canvas, the clip of the song has been viewed over 36 million times. And because it is “homemade”… that could not make the clip originally planned with his teams, Drake has not let on.