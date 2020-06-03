Drake : The rapper and dad talking about his son Adonis

The family life of the stars fascinates millions of fans. Those of Drake have had a huge surprise when they published the photos of her son, Adonis. The rapper returns to the presentation event.

It is in the radio emission of his mentor Lil Wayne, Young Money Radio (aired on Apple Music), Drake went to confession. The Canadian 33-year-old has mentioned his 2 year old son, Adonis, which he had unveiled the face last march 30 on Instagram. “I found it super. It was great to share it with the world, “he explains. This was not even something that I had talked to someone, or something that I had planned. I simply lifted up one morning and said to myself : ‘You know what, it’s just something that I want to do.’“Despite his celebrity, Drizzy has the intention to be a father present in the life of the little boy, to travel with him and “share memories“.

Adonis was born of the relationship of Drake and his ex-girlfriend, the artist (and former porn actress) Sophie Brussaux. Pusha-T, a common enemy of Drake and Lil Wayne, has revealed its existence in a clash entitled Story of Adidon. Drake has confirmed in his album Scorpionreleased in 2018. The interpreter Toosie Slide is always convinced that he has been betrayed by Kanye West, to whom he had confided his secret, and showed pictures of his son.

Even in a confined and private concerts, Drake treats his fans. Friday, may 1st, 2020, he released a new album titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes.