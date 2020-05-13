Drake, the truth is gentle-pink, Chicano Batman, more

With so much good music that comes out all the time, it can be difficult to determine what to listen to first. Each week, Pitchfork offers a series of new releases available on streaming services. The batch this week includes new albums from Drake, The Soft Pink Truth, Chicano Batman, Mozzy, Austra, and Johanna Warren. Subscribe to the newsletter to Pitchfork New Music Friday to get our recommendations in your inbox each week. (All of the versions presented here are selected independently by our editors. However, when you buy something through our affiliate links, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Drake: bands, demo of Dark Lane [OVO/Republic]

Drake is back with a project of 14 tracks featuring Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug, and more. The bands demo of Dark Lane, which include “Toosie Slide”, “Desires”, “when to say When”, “Chicago Freestyle” and “War”. The project was announced with the news that the sixth studio album Drake should be out this summer.

The truth pink: are we to continue in sin so that grace may increase? [Thrill Jockey]

Shall we continue in sin so that grace increases? is the first output of the Soft Pink Truth Drew Daniel from Why Pay More?, that he shared in December 2015. Read the review from Pitchfork about the new album “One”.

Chicano Batman: Invisible People [ATO]

Invisible People mark the fourth LP of the quartet of Los Angeles, Chicano Batman, after their release in 2017 Freedom Is Free. The album of 12 tracks was made in collaboration with engineer Shawn Everett and producer Leon Michels. Check out the videos of the group for “Color my life” and “Pink Elephant”.

Mozzy: Beyond Bulletproof [Mozzy/EMPIRE]

The rapper from Prolific Sacramento Mozzy has accompanied his new album Beyond Bulletproof a series of videos that focus on mental health titled “Trauma is not treated”. Mozzy has also collaborated with the Lease Project in recent weeks to defend the health of incarcerated people during the pandemic COVID-19. The album itself is the first exit solo of Mozzy from the internal affairs of the last year. Learn more about the “Pricetag” of Beyond Bulletproof on the levels.

Austra: HiRUDiN [Domino]

The artist, producer, songwriter and performer Katie Austra Stelmanis released her last full album Future Politics in 2017. Now, she is back with HiRUDiN, a collection of 11 tracks of electro-pop uptempo. Austra has released three singles before the album: “Anywayz”, “Risk It” and “Mountain Baby”, which starred the co-worker of SOPHIE Cecile Believe.

Johanna Warren: Chaotic Good [Wax Nine/Carpark]

Taking its name from the alignment system Dungeons & Dragons, Chaotic Good is the fifth album of the singer-songwriter born in Florida, Johanna Warren. After you have explored astrology and the privacy on Gemini II in 2018, it comes back to the textures of acoustic and subtle on songs like “Bed of Nails”, “Only the Truth” and “Twisted”.

.