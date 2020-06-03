Drake, The Weeknd and Russ financial support to the events

There are those who go down into the street, and there are those who take a stand and commit and there are those who raise funds or give money directly to support the protesters. Drake, Russ and The Weeknd have, therefore, put the hand in the pocket or take actions in order to raise funds to support the events and associations that help them.
Drake has made a gift of $ 100,000 to the National bail Out Fund, a group that helps mothers and caregivers affected black-hit by the pandemic Covid-19. This gift came as a result of the request of another artist from Toronto, Mustafa the Poe, who had himself given and who has tagged Drake and The Weeknd in his story Instagram and asked them to add three zeros ! Drake quickly responded to his call.
The streets said they need receipts ????????MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB
— Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020
Tagged also, The Weeknd has also given $ 100,000 to the National bail Out, but it was later. It has also contributed $ 200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Network, and he gave $ 200,000 to the campaign ” Know Your Rights, Colin Kaepernick, making a total of $ 500,000 in donations. But he also encouraged his rich friends to do the same, and those who do not have millions of dollars to do what they can to help all those who demonstrate for justice.
“Continue to support our brothers and sisters who risk all to push for a genuine change in our lives, Black.
Russ that déconcé regularly injustices, took the floor.
“Some artists are afraid of losing their fan base, while Blacks are afraid of losing their LIFE every day”, he wrote. Then, he shared a photograph from 2017 on which he wears a t-shirt where the ile st wrote : “If you want to change the system, saying that the white silence is the problem.” He pledged to donate all profits from the sale of these T-shirts with the movement Black Lives Matter. Until now, it has managed to raise more than $ 250,000, and its goal is to reach a million dollars.