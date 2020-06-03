Drake, The Weeknd and Russ financial support to the events

There are those who go down into the street, and there are those who take a stand and commit and there are those who raise funds or give money directly to support the protesters. Drake, Russ and The Weeknd have, therefore, put the hand in the pocket or take actions in order to raise funds to support the events and associations that help them.

Drake has made a gift of $ 100,000 to the National bail Out Fund, a group that helps mothers and caregivers affected black-hit by the pandemic Covid-19. This gift came as a result of the request of another artist from Toronto, Mustafa the Poe, who had himself given and who has tagged Drake and The Weeknd in his story Instagram and asked them to add three zeros ! Drake quickly responded to his call.