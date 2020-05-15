Drake, The Weeknd, Madonna… their law firm is hacker !

Private information regarding celebrities may be disclosed, since a group of hackers has managed to get hold of it…

Big alert for the stars of the american song ! A law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, has been hacked by a hacker group. Favoured by the stars, from big names like Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Drake, Elton John or Madonna make use of their services. But hackers claim to hold a total of 796 gigabytes of data for these personalities, and threaten to make them public. Information strictly confidential as the law firm, which has been a hacker, could escape on the Net. It has informed its customers of the cyber attack : “We can confirm that we were the victims of a sophisticated cyber attack. We have informed our customers and our staff. We have hired the world’s leading experts specializing in this field, and we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues.”

REvil not to laugh

The group of pirates in question is called REvil and is also known under the name of Sodinobiki. This are not amateurs. To prove that they held the information of the company hacked, they have put online one of them, a contract for the Madonna on her tour Madame X ” Tour launched in 2019. In January, they had also stolen important data to Travelex currency exchange, british, and reportedly received a ransom of € 2.3 million.



In a very bad position

The law firm must therefore be prepared, undeniably, to pay a sum to the thieves according to a specialist company cyber-security Emsisoft, rather pessimistic on the outcome of the situation. “Companies in this position do not have other options available to them”, he warns. The ransom could be salty when you see the names that appear in their files. In addition to the guests already mentioned above from the music scene, other figures could make the costs of this attack : the sports Lebron James or Mike Tyson, actor Robert De Niro or companies Activision and Sony, for example, who have all appealed to Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks to manage their business.