Drake throws himself into the business of cannabis

Drake wants to diversify its activities. After having conquered the world with his music, the canadian rapper will now launch in a new business : that of cannabis. On Thursday, 7 November 2019, Drake has announced the launch of its brand of cannabis, More Life Growth, created in partnership with the global organization of production of cannabis Canopy Growth.

Drake is not the first celebrity to venture into the business of cannabis. Before him, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jay-Z have already taken the plunge. The rapper does not hesitate to use her notoriety to create new business. Anyway, why would he ?

As a reminder, before entering into the business of cannabis, Drake was first started by the launch of its brand of whisky.

A project that is done discreetly

Before the official announcement of the launch of its brand of cannabis, the Drake has remained very discreet on this project. The rapper has spoken of his mark only once on Instagram, posting a short teaser where it was written ” Welcome to More Life Growth Co. “, which means ” Welcome to More Life Growth Co. “

By way of description, the artist has put a link to the account Instagram of her brand, which is currently in private mode. According to what we know, cannabis is marketed by Drake will be focused on” the well-being, discovery and personal development with the hope of facilitating connections and experiences shared across the world. “

Drake, the majority shareholder

The sources said that Drake is the majority shareholder of this company. The rapper owns 60% of the shares of More Life Growth, compared to 40% for Canopy Growth. Drake spoke about this collaboration and said that the” The idea of being able to build something special in a growing industry has been inspiring. “

After Canopy Growth, “certain intellectual property and trademarks” Drake will be utilised for the promotion of the brand More Life Growth. The company is very pleased to collaborate with Drake.

” Having launched numerous successful brands over the last decade, it is particularly well-placed to bring its innovative to the industry of cannabis as a recreational. “said the responsible of Canopy Growth.







