Drake totally untenable at the micro of the game the Raptors / Suns

Fanatic well-known Raptors, Drake was once again at the edge of the floor of the Scotiabank Arena last night. Invited to comment on a the end of the meeting to the antenna of TSN, the rapper made the show behind the mic !

This is not a secret for anybody, Drake follows with attention the results of the franchise in his city, Toronto. The famous rapper can even be easily considered as one of the biggest fans of the Raptors, and is displayed on the edge of the pitch, the Scotiabank Arena as soon as he has the opportunity.

He had been one of the great actors, as amazing it may seem, the latest final won by the Canadians in the face of the Warriors (4-2). His own ring in his pocket, the artist does not hide not, moreover, his pride at the good results of his team since the beginning of the season (41 wins, 15 defeats).

Last night, Drake is once again appeared in the hall of Raptors, a few steps from the table of the commentators. Canadian television has therefore tried the experiment of giving him a microphone to comment on a few minutes of the game, and the fans have not been disappointed. The rapper is first launched in a prognosis more optimistic about the rest of the season of his own.

Drake: “I look forward to all of the teams from the East come to offend in this room during the playoffs” 👀 pic.twitter.com/hgSWQVhCKv — Let’s talk NBA (@ParlonsNBA) February 22, 2020

I look forward to seeing them in the playoffs ! I do not think that something will change, we will play with the same energy. I look forward to all of the teams from the East come to offend in this room !

Followed a little session of trash talking towards other players in the league.

“Knowing when you come in this building, you guys are some little babies! “ Drake’s on the broadcast tonight 🍿 (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/2qwYjhjIVW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2020

Guys, I hope you’re at home watching this game knowing that, when you come in this room, you will be the little babies !

To conclude the festival, Drake has been cracked by a celebration of the “salsa” after a basket by Fred Van Vleet, who has obviously borrowed the brazilian nationality for a few seconds. “FREDERICOOOOOO “

We knew comfortable behind the microphones of recording studios, but Drake seems to be just as much in his element when it comes to commenting on the exploits of his Raptors. Excellent.