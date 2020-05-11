Drake, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner: a love triangle? – Actu Drake

The planet people is in turmoil. While rumors circulate about a romance between Drake and Kylie Jenner, parents of small Stormi, Travis Scott and the billionaire american, separated in October 2019, seem to be again very close. Witness the demonstrations of affection between the two stars this weekend.

Saturday, November 9, 2019, before the festival, Astroworld, Travis Scott Houston, his hometown, the american rapper posted on Instagram a photo of a gift that Kylie offered him. And the comment of his picture is full of tenderness: “I really like you” followed by a emoji heart and butterfly.

Travis Scott called his ex-girlfriend “My beautiful wife”

Kylie even took a trip to attend the festival of Travis and has been spotted on the first rank, according to the Houston Chronicle. A source said to People “Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friends. She returned to Los Angeles this morning (…) It was important for her to support the festival of Travis. They are always very close“. Finally, in scene, Travis Scott called Kylie his “beautiful woman” according to The Blast.

It may well be that the two lovebirds are new together, so that the billionaire is at the heart of rumours of a romance with Drake. In any case, there remains a strong attachment between the two e.g.