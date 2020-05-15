Drake unveils a rare photo of his son – Actu Drake

Drake is become a father after the birth of her son Adonis, the fruit of his relationship with actress Sophie Brussaux. If he has first hidden the existence of his baby to the public, the rapper has finally confirmed the arrival of the small boy in his life. And now, he reveals a few snippets of his daily life at his side on the Canvas.

Monday, 4 November, Drake has shared a photo story with Instagram. The opportunity for internet users to discover the tiny foot of her son with his sock, “I love dad”. An adorable wink that was obviously melted the canadian rapper.

This is not the first time that the interpreter of the “Money In The Grave” – sharing a few snapshots to evoke her new life as a dad proud. On the 12th of October last, for example, he posted a photo of the birthday party organized for the little boy.