Drake unveils collection of luxury watches !

Drake is pretty rich ! In Instagram, as it was nicknamed the “Champagne Papi” is unveiling its remarkable collection of watches !

Drake is full to the ace, and he shows it ! In his last history of the IG, then one discovers a remarkable collection of luxury watches. What jealous… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Not the shadow of a doubt : Drake does not like it has the bare wrist ! To overcome this, the rapper decided to offer the watches, and not just anyone !

A true fashionista, Drizzy never happens in one or two watches to the wrist. And it is not just to see the time, but also to show-off !

The great class on your wrist, in addition. A little before this year already, Drake was that your passion for this accessories bling-bling.

Then he had acquired a clock 620 000 dollars Jacob & Co, the addition of a casino roulette ! What to play the big star with this accessory on your wrist.

Therefore, it was well understood that, between Drizzy and watches, it is a great and beautiful love story. The interpreter “Line Of Bling “ shows in any case a sacred collection. See a small sample…

Drake: he changed the clocks, as the shirts

To enrage his fans, so he decided to reveal a small glimpse of his story, IG. Gold, silver, diamonds, imitation… For every mood, your watch.

In addition to these dials, which are mounted on chains, Drake, as well as the the curbsas you can see. But also the of the cross in gold, to overcome of diamonds.

Like what, Drake is always ready to customize their outfits with a fetish. The prodigy of the rap in Toronto, in any case a couple of carats in the eyesjudging from his exceptional collection.

In any case, it seems clear that Drizzy has a passion for beautiful watches, and things that sparkle in general. It is do not hesitate to in any case do not put the priceas for its famous watch-inspired casino !

Tags : actu Drake – news Drake, DRAKE, Drake news – drake news – Drake news – Drake collection Drake collection – watch Drake watch drake watch – Drake-watches of luxury watch drake