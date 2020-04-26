Drake unveils photos of his son Adonis on Instagram

PEOPLE – A small boil blue-eyed blonde, this is how one can describe the son of the rapper Drake, who appeared for the first time in the eyes of the general public on Monday 30 march.

The canadian rapper usually discreet about his private life has enjoyed a long message on the importance of the family in this time of pandemic, to unveil the photos very personal on Instagram.

6 surprising photographs where you can see the family of the rapper, 33 years of age. In the first, we can see Drake alone with his son Adonis. On the second you can see a photo of his parents. The third is a portrait of the father and his son accompanied the French artist Sophie Brusseaux, the mother of the little Adonis.