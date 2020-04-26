Drake unveils photos of his son Adonis on Instagram

Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images
PEOPLE – A small boil blue-eyed blonde, this is how one can describe the son of the rapper Drake, who appeared for the first time in the eyes of the general public on Monday 30 march.
The canadian rapper usually discreet about his private life has enjoyed a long message on the importance of the family in this time of pandemic, to unveil the photos very personal on Instagram.
6 surprising photographs where you can see the family of the rapper, 33 years of age. In the first, we can see Drake alone with his son Adonis. On the second you can see a photo of his parents. The third is a portrait of the father and his son accompanied the French artist Sophie Brusseaux, the mother of the little Adonis.
In this long message, Drake wanted to explain how the family is important in times like that we are all going through. It invites you to keep hope and to chase away all darkness from his mind.
“What is most important to you at this time, it is for you to connect to your own inner light. This will create the largest opening of all. When the mind begins to too much thinking or fear, immediately move your attention to something of light”, wrote the rapper in Toronto.
He concluded his message with a statement to his relatives. “I love my wonderful family and my friends, and I miss them, I look forward to the happy day where we can all be together”.
