Drake unveils the details of his immense property on Instagram !

Drake has opened the doors of his mansion located in Toronto. A huge house which he unveiled some details on his account Instagram

It’s been several days that Drake has let some media in it. The opportunity for the rapper from Toronto also reveal many details of his home. Between the architecture, the more that special the furniture and other knick-knacks too bling-bling each other, the artist has a villa more than atypical.

It has just reveal a new detail on his account of Instagram a few hours ago. On the other hand, don’t expect to discover her in bed. In fact, if we speak to you of this, it is because he has recently revealed the price of the latter.

If some think that the sum may be highwithout being excessive, they are wrong. Because, yes, Drake has bought a luxury mattress to the… 360 000 euros !

But we have the explanation at this price. The mattress is composed of “natural materials including horse hair, and has need 600 hours of realization “ . In addition to this, the life of this piece of furniture would be estimated at between 50 and 100 years. An investment that’s worth its weight in gold !

All the world a dream without a doubt to discover the bed in question. Well you’re going to have to wait because Drake has just unveiled a… chair in his last story Insta.

A little detail of the remains of Drake

Some might be disappointed. Given that the rapper had opened its doors to an architecture magazine, his fans were waiting for, no doubt, of discover a piece of great design.

Well, no, Drake is just only to reveal a chair and a few pieces of furniture that surrounded it. Thus, we can observe that the seat is leatherwithout doubt, on which gothic writing are listed.

Around the famous ” throne “, a piece of art and a few statues. One of them being a Cupid wearing a t-shirt “Supreme “… the class ! Many would dream to shoot an arrow by the famous angel wearing a top also stylish.

In short, like all rappers US, Drake has his own tastes. Some will probably say that the piece in question is uglyand others will find it sublime. In MCEwe really appreciate the statue of the angel. Remains to be seen if you are of the same opinion.

Tags : chair – Cupid – home – DRAKE – Drake still – Drake huge villa – drake-instagram – Drake mansion – huge villa – mcetv – villa