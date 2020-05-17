Drake unveils the music video for the anthem of the Toronto Raptors “Money in the Grave”

(Relaxnews) – The title “Money in the Grave”, on which also appears the rapper Rick Ross was published in June 2019, celebrating the victory of the Toronto Raptors in NBA finals.

A few months after, Drake is sharing its clip, directed by Theo Skudra, a close collaborator of the rapper, from Toronto to both photographer and filmmaker.

This black and white video shows Drake in a private jet prior to his meeting with Rick Ross in the backroom of an Italian restaurant. We discover at the end of the clip, an apparition of Zack Bia, a Instagrammeur well known that is currently working with the co-founder of the hotel group, h. wood, John Terzian.

This clip is also the opportunity to discover Drake playing basketball but also during a concert given in Toronto during OVO Fest.

The title “Money In the Grave” was originally released with her hit single “Omertà”, in the framework of his EP “The Best in the World Pack”, which aimed to mark the victory of the basketball team that he has supported for many years. During August, Drake had shared his first compilation, titled “Care Package” from his hit album “Scorpio” released in 2018.

– Discover the clip of “Money In the Grave” : youtu.be/R0ykLlhg0AQ