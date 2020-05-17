Drake vs Kanye West: the conflict of the rappers in songs – Actu Drake

Clash between rappers

Drake and Kanye West are enemy brothers: a day friends and collaborators, the other day rivals. The clashes are by songs interposed. But what has happened in the past? Pusha-T, signed by Kanye West, takes issue with Drake and his mentor Lil Wayne and Birdman. Drake reply. But in June 2018, Drake released his album “Scorpion”, and Kanye West tries to make her the shade with the projects of artists signed under his label.

Drake puts oil on the fire

Kanye West has apologized. But Drake did not want to hear. In his song, “In my Feelings”, he suggests that it would have had a fling with Kim Kardashian, wife of Kanye West: he speaks of a woman called Kiki whose buttocks seem to be much to please him, and whose husband would be a bad move… Drake puts it out to a song with French Montana, where he is making fun of Yeezy 350, the brand sneakers Kanye West. He has even threatened Kanye West, who had then warned. Will they be able to reconcile one day?