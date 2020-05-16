Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: a conflict between the two rappers? – Actu Drake

Drake and Kendrick Lamar: friends to enemies

In France, we know the clashes between Booba and Rohff or between Booba and Kaaris. In the United States, the level is much higher with Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Friends for the past few years, Drake and Kendrick Lamar had done many collaborations together. One recalls the “Burried Alive”, “Poetic Justice” or even “Fuckin’ Problems”. Yet, in 2013, their friendship turns to a nightmare. In “Control”, Kendrick Lamar’s list of eleven rappers, asking them to do better, much better. Drake was part of this list! It is assumed that the beautiful friendship is no longer at this moment.

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar : the clash

Drake, artist the most popular of the decade, reacted very cautiously to the reactions caused by the title. It does, however, have nothing to fear from his rival: “I am very familiar with Kendrick, and I know it does me fine in any field.” While Drake proved a massive hit with “In My Feelings”, his enemy is not slow to publish new songs, full of innuendo towards Drake. The war is declared!