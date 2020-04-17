Drake wants to PARTYNEXTDOOR on his next album

Drake made a call to PARTYNEXTDOOR for his next album.

Fresh out of the output of PARTYMOBILE, PARTYNEXTDOOR went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to preview new music for fans. During the livestream, he was joined by his brother OVO Drake, who said to PND as he wanted on the project.

“You get on my album orrrrrrrrrr,” wrote Drizzy in the chat group. “This is not an album without you.”

After seeing the comments, the PARTY said that he wanted to participate. “I am not yet on the album of Drake”, he said. “This shit is gonna be crazy … I’ll try to get on this album, my brother.”

The comrades of the label OVO have already had a strong history, being part of a team on collaborations such as “Recognize”, “Preach”, “With you”, “Come and see me” and their latest success is “Loyal”.

While he was in quarantine in her house in Toronto, Drake has made its appearance on Instagram Live, including the recent Dance-A-Thon Diddy, where he discussed his new album. “I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for some time now,” he said about the follow-up of Scorpio. “Another silver lining is that when God forces you to sit down, I remember that the last time I had to sit down, that was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album with it. “

He continued: “Obviously, God has us all on the inside of the house at this time, so the amount of concentration that I am able to put in this album is probably very different from what it would have been if I would have had to go through the residence to Vegas and be able to go and meet Justin [Combs] in Miami or something else. “

Last month, PARTYNEXTDOOR has released his long awaited album PARTYMOBILE with the collaboration of Rihanna’s “Believe It”.