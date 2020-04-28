Drake warmly thank the nursing staff !

Drake took advantage of his visit on american television to thank the nursing staff during the pandemic.

Drake was held to thank the nursing staff in this period of pandemic ! In fact, during an american tv show, the rapper has expressed his deep gratitude… MCE TV tells you more !

Confined since a few weeks ago, Drake was the virtual guest of an american television show for which the theme was containment. The perfect opportunity for him to thank the nursing staff !

In fact, Drizzy has taken advantage of his speaking time to raise the work… But also the dedication of the people working in the hospital environment !

“I want to send all my love. All of my gratitude. All my support to front-line workers… The staff health ! “ Said Drake ! Support of Drizzy that people will enjoy !

Drake would like to thank the nursing staff

Drake has also benefited his tv appearances to discuss his foot injury. In fact, there is little, Drizzy had to go to the hospital for this reason ! ” In fact, I found myself at the hospital the other day because of a foot injury. Despite the situation, I’ve seen the smiles and the good mood of everyone. “ Explains Drizzy.

” I was able to meet a lot of members the health care staff. All the world was incredible. “ Said Drake. The man has also stressed the importance of knowing how to take advantage of the containment.

“Keep your mind stimulated. “Said Drizzy. And to add. “Improve yourself in what you are really passionate about. If you can stay active ! If you can learn new things… This is the time ! “ Emphasizes Drake.

The artist has also given his advice ! ” Cultivate your personal relationships. Do the sorting in your friends… Your friends ! Once again… This time invites to introspection. It is a moment that no one had predicted. “ Concludes Drake. Of the valuable advice that is sure to help so many fans of Drizzy !

